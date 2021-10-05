Man suffers accidental 'self-inflicted wounds' from firearm

Police were called to North Otago after a man accidentally injured himself with a shotgun.

The incident happened in the North Otago town of Hampden, 35 kilometres south of Oamaru, about 9.35am on Tuesday.

Police and ambulance staff were called to a Leicester St property about 9.35am after a man suffered “self-inflicted wounds” from an accidental shotgun blast, a police spokeswoman said.

He was flown to Dunedin Hospital by the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter.

Inquiries into the matter were ongoing.