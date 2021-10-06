Manurewa homicide: Man denies murdering teenage girl

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa.

A 23-year-old man has denied killing a teenage girl who was found dead in Manurewa, Auckland, last month.

Vikhil Krishna appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via a video link where he denied murdering the 16-year-old.

Crown prosecutor Henry Benson-Pope asked for interim name suppression to continue for the teenager, which was granted by the judge.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald also acknowledged the presence of family members who had also dialled in for the hearing.

Krishna's lawyer Ron Mansfield QC said a not guilty plea could be entered and interim name suppression could now lapse.

The man was remanded in custody and will go to trial in February 2023.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The 16-year-old’s body was found on September 11 at a non-residential property.

Earlier, detective senior sergeant Mike Hayward said the teenager was “extremely loved” by her family and friends, and they were devastated by what had happened.

“Their welfare is a priority for police, and we are working to support them during this difficult time along with victim support,” Hayward said.

The body was found on September 11 at a non-residential property in Manurewa with police appealing for anyone missing a family member to come forward to help identify the girl.

“We also want to acknowledge this incident was extremely upsetting to the Manurewa and wider Counties Manukau community.

“While the arrest today does not change the outcome, we hope it offers some degree of reassurance to the community.”