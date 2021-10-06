Man in custody after allegedly setting fire to home in Auckland's Titirangi

The man was injured when he jumped from the balcony of the home in Titirangi, after allegedly starting a fire inside.

A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a house during a suspected family harm incident in a West Auckland.

Police were called to the home in Titirangi about midnight on Tuesday, and a man inside stated he had a gun.

All other occupants of the house came outside and neighbouring homes were evacuated as noises of damage being caused inside could be heard, detective senior sergeant Marcia Murray, Waitemata CIB, said.

The man began throwing things from the balcony of the home and allegedly started a fire inside.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire investigators remained at the scene of an overnight fire at a home in Titirangi.

He then jumped from the balcony of the house, injuring himself, and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution and is expected to face charges and appear in court later on Wednesday.

Police inquiries are ongoing and a scene guard remains in place at the scene.