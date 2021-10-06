Covid-19: Second person charged over Brian Tamaki-led anti-lockdown protest

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leads thousands of anti-lockdown protesters onto the grounds of Auckland Domain.

A second person has been summonsed to court to be charged in relation to an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland.

The 57-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on Tuesday alongside Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki.

Superintendent Shana Gray said the man was served notice on Wednesday morning that he would be charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and alert level 3 restrictions.

Gray said police investigations into the protest, which saw more than 1000 people gather at Auckland Domain on Saturday, were continuing.

“Police cannot rule out further charges or enforcement action against others involved in the event.

“As inquiries are ongoing, police are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff At least 1000 people attended the anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain on Saturday.

The protest was organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, of which Tamaki is a member, and was attended by motorcyclists and families with children.

Not all wore masks at the event and social distancing was not followed.

The protest sparked criticism from many, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said it was a “slap in the face” to Aucklanders who were sticking to the alert level 3 rules.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki was charged by police on Tuesday over his part in the protest.

Tamaki, 63, was charged by police on Tuesday. Although police did not name him, he confirmed in a statement two officers had visited his home to issue him a court summons.

He said he was “surprised” by the charges which he denied. He said he had worked with police before the event and had reached an agreement on how it would run.

“We also worked collaboratively with the local police throughout Saturday’s event, and they raised no issues or concerns with us on the day.”

Earlier this week, police said they were “considering charges” because organisers failed to manage the event as agreed.

“Police are disappointed at the large numbers, and that organisers did not follow through on undertakings they had given police about how the event would be managed," a police statement said.

“As noted prior to the gathering, police have the ability to take enforcement action against people in breach of health order restrictions after the event.”