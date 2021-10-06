Pokeno man sent to prison for stabbing uncle, trying to poison him with bleach

A man, who has name suppression, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court after wounding and attempting to poison his uncle. (File photo)

A Pokeno man will spend five years and three months in prison after stabbing his uncle and putting bleach in his milk.

The man in his 30s, who has name suppression, was sentenced by Judge David Harvey in the Manukau District Court.

The man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted poisoning after attacking his uncle, with whom he lived.

The attack happened on August 24, 2020, in Pokeno, north Waikato.

READ MORE:

* Man in custody after allegedly setting fire to home in Auckland's Titirangi

* Weeks before murdering his daughter, man threw a police officer around 'like a rag doll'

* Taranaki man jailed for serious violence against partner



It left the man’s uncle, who is in his 60s, critically injured.

Judge Harvey, at the sentencing in late September, said the pair had a difference of opinion “for some reason or another”.

The man put bleach and some other chemicals into milk, expecting his uncle would drink it, according to sentencing notes released to Stuff this week.

However, his uncle became aware there was some sort of substance in his drink and confronted the younger man about it, accusing him of trying to poison him.

Following the argument, the man’s uncle left the house, and when he returned, the younger man armed himself with a knife and stabbed him in the back and stomach.

“This was a sustained assault both with a knife and a spade,” Judge Harvey said.

“The assault continued outside, and you struck your uncle several times with the spade. It was a very, very serious assault.

Stuff-co-nz Judge David Harvey. (File photo)

“There was extreme violence in this case, and it was completely over the top. It was a very serious injury and there are some photographs which have made that abundantly clear. It was a savage assault.”

The man had no criminal history, Judge Harvey said, but it was concerning his first offences were so serious.

A psychological report obtained by the man’s lawyer Kingi Snelgar suggested the man had been “overwhelmed” by negative feelings and felt trapped, with nowhere to turn.

In the report, Dr Jon Nuth said the man had poor emotional development and limited coping skills.

The fact the man pleaded guilty to the offences and had previous good character was taken into account by Judge Harvey.

He sentenced the man to five years and three months’ imprisonment for the two charges.