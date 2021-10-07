Man found dead following 'disorder incident' at North Shore apartment complex

Police found the man's body outside the Chelsea Bay Residences, an apartment complex in Birkenhead.

A man has been found dead following a “disorder incident” at an apartment complex on Auckland’s North Shore.

The man’s body was found at the Chelsea Bay Residences on Rawene Rd in Birkenhead about 4.30am on Thursday.

It is not yet known how the man died, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch detective inspector Aaron Proctor said.

It is expected police will be visible at the property for some time as investigators establish the circumstances of the incident.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police are yet to establish how the man died.

“Enquiries are in their early stages and a scene examination is underway, which is expected to continue throughout today,” Proctor said.

Police are speaking with the occupants of the property and neighbouring residents.

“A post-mortem is expected to take place tomorrow and we do not expect to be in a position to provide a further update until after this has been completed.”

A Chelsea Bay resident, who didn’t want to be named, told Stuff he believed there had been a domestic incident in one of the apartments.

He said the complex, which has 56 units, was typically very quiet.

Joan Kim, who owns neighbouring cafe The Lemon Tree, said she noticed five police cars at the property when she arrived at work around 7am.

The police presence has quietened since, with only a couple of emergency vehicles remaining.