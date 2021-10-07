Man accused of raping 94-year-old woman in Napier to appear in High Court

The woman and her son were hospitalised after the incident. (File photo).

A man accused of raping and assaulting a 94-year-old Napier woman in her home will appear in the High Court later this month.

The 25-year-old is facing several charges, including rape, assault, burglary, threatening to kill, and strangulation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of those charges relates to a separate incident.

He appeared in the Napier District Court via video link on Thursday before Judge Gordon Matenga. Interim name suppression had been granted at an earlier appearance.

The woman and her son, aged in his 70s, were found in her Napier home on the morning of Sunday, June 20.

They were discovered by St John ambulance paramedics after a medical alert was triggered at the property at 7.46am. They were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The alleged offender was arrested the day after the assault.

The matter has been set down in the High Court in Napier on October 27 for a pre-trial call-over.