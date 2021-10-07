Man dies in Auckland's Mt Eden prison

"Rock College", Mark Derby's new book about Mt Eden Prison, paints a grim picture of New Zealand's oldest penal institution (first published August 2020).

A man has died in Mt Eden prison in Auckland from a suspected medical event.

The death happened late on Wednesday morning in the remand prison itself, not in the police custody cells, it is understood.

A police spokeswoman said the death of the 31-year-old was not suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

Dennis Goodin, Mt Eden Corrections Facility prison director, said other men in the unit and staff were being provided support.

“While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious and it appears the man died of natural causes.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

“All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.”

John Selkirk/Stuff The man died on remand in Mt Eden Corrections Faciltity in Auckland.

