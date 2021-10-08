Man sexually assaults women in their bedrooms during series of terrifying home invasions

Police search a street in Upper Riccarton in Christchurch after a "prowler" allegedly broke into homes and attacked women. (Video first published in October 2020)

A woman feared she was going to die when a man naked from the waist down broke into her home and pressed a pillow over her face so she could not breathe.

The woman was one of several assaulted in their bedrooms by Mark Anthony Thompson during a string of terrifying home invasions in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, early on October 29, 2020.

The 45-year-old was arrested soon after and had no explanation for his offending. He did not know any of the women he confronted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie later said the women showed “extreme courage”.

“Despite these traumatic events, thanks to the actions of these women, we were able to mobilise our staff to the area quickly and locate the suspect,” he said.

Thompson admitted nine charges at the Christchurch District Court on Friday, including six charges of burglary, two of indecently assaulting women, and one of impeding the normal breathing of one woman.

Between 4.30am and 7am on October 29, he entered one house but fled through a toilet window when the householder found him opening his bedroom door and yelled at him.

Soon after, he went into another house and the woman there woke up to find him sitting on her bed. He grabbed her and held her by the neck, but ran away when she fought back and screamed.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Police on Newnham Tce in Upper Riccarton after Mark Anthony Thompson broke into several women’s homes.

At another house, a woman screamed at him when she found his head and hands coming through the curtain as he tried to climb through her bedroom window.

He knocked on a sleep-out door and tried to get her to let him inside to use her phone. She asked him to leave. He kept trying to persuade her to let him in, but finally left.

About 6.30am, he was naked from the waist down when he entered a bedroom at another house. He removed the duvet from a sleeping woman and placed a pillow over her face as she slept.

When she told him to get off, he pressed it down harder so she could not breathe.

“This lasted for about two minutes and the victim thought she was going to die,” the Crown said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The women showed “extreme courage” when confronted by Thompson, and police were able to arrest him a short time later, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie says.

She managed to get out from under the pillow, and screamed and bit him on his hand when he placed it over her nose and mouth. Thompson fled out her bedroom window with his hand bleeding.

About 7am, he knocked on another sleep-out door, still naked from the waist down. When the woman opened the door, he went inside, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to push her towards the bed. She struggled and screamed and managed to escape to the main house. Thompson ran off.

The woman whose face was covered by the pillow received a swollen lip and scratches. She needed a medical examination because of her contact with Thompson’s blood when she bit him. The other victims were not injured.

After his guilty pleas on Friday, the Crown withdrew three charges of assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

Thompson was remanded in custody for sentencing on January 25.