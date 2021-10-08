Avondale shooting: Police seek white Mercedes as part of inquries into fatal incident

A person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale, West Auckland. Video first published on October 2, 2021.

Police are asking for sightings of a white Mercedes as part of their investigations into a fatal shooting in Auckland.

Mars Rakeem, 28, died in hospital after police were called to reports of a shooting at an Avondale address on Saturday, October 2.

A man and a woman have since appeared in the Auckland District Court via visual audio link on Monday, where they faced charges relating to the incident.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are asking people to come forward with information on a white Mercedes that may be linked to the fatal shooting of Mars Rakeem in Avondale.

Now, police are asking the public to help them find a white Mercedes C-63 Saloon, with the registration NGQ689, detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

“Police believe the vehicle may be at, or may have been taken into, a vehicle painting or vehicle wrapping company and are appealing to automotive businesses for any sightings of this vehicle.”

Police are also asking for information from anyone who saw a Honda Stream, registration HLL620, travel from 19 Saintly Lane to Rosebank Dr about 4.30am on Saturday.

Schmid said he wanted to reassure the community that Rakeem’s “tragic” death was being treated as an isolated incident.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The shooting took place within a gated community on Saintly Lane in Avondale.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with Rakeem’s alleged murder and firearm-related charges, while a 20-year-old woman is facing charges of attempting to dissuade witnesses from giving evidence with threats of violence.

The woman is also accused of being an accessory after the alleged murder, by altering the scene in order for the man to avoid conviction. Both are also jointly charged with being in possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Judge Josephine Bouchier granted the pair interim name suppression and remanded them in custody to appear at the High Court later this month.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two people have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting.

During the hearing, the man told the tearful woman, who was appearing via a separate video link, to smile and that he loved her.

A Go Fund Me page created by Rakeem’s nephew, rapper Mo Muse, has raised more than $8500.

Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to phone police on 105, quoting reference number 211002/1241.

Information can also be provided anonymousy via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.