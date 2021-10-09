Person seriously injured after suspected gang shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland

Police are investigating a Mt Roskill firearms incident after a bullet was shot through the window of a home.

A person has been seriously injured after a suspected gang shooting in Auckland.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox said police received reports of a shot being fired at a house on Morrie Laing Ave, Mt Roskill, about 9p on Friday.

A vehicle was heard driving off at speed immediately after and police want to talk to anyone who saw it.

Cox said police believed the shooting could be linked to gangs, but they were in the "early stages of piecing together what has occurred".

Chris McKeen/Stuff Armed police are guarding a Mt Roskill address after an alleged firearms incident on Friday night.

The injured person was taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Armed officers wearing masks remained at the scene on Saturday morning and a cordon is in place around the home.

Police were focusing on a bullet hole in the window of the house and were using a motorised camera to scan the area, a Stuff photographer at the scene said.

A resident on the street, who didn’t want to be named, said he heard a large bang, followed by the sound of a car door being slammed and a car driving off.

Chris McKeen/Stuff One person is in hospital after the incident in Mt Roskill.

He didn’t think much off it until he went outside for a cigarette and saw the street swarming with police.

Police would not tell him what had happened or if it was safe for him to be outside, he said.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing to understand what happened.