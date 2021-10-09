Woman charged with murder after body found at Dunedin address

Forensics and police are investigating two bush-clad properties in Dunedin.

A 43-year-old Dunedin woman has appeared in court on murder charges, after a body was found in Dunedin.

The woman was granted interim name suppression by Judge Michael Turner when she appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday morning.

He also suppressed the name of the victim.

The accused kept her head down in the dock and declined to remove her mask when offered.

Court documents allege the victim was killed by the accused in Dunedin on August 6.

Police recovered a body at a property in Tanner Rd, Glenleith, on Friday afternoon – an address of interest to police weeks earlier.

The accused was understood to be renting the Tanner Rd property at the time of the killing.

The two Dunedin properties were cordoned off as police forensic staff searched for the body.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing and police will not be in a position to release any further details of the victim until formal identification takes place.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police are at the scene of a Tanner Rd property, Dunedin.

“The scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some time. We appreciate the patience of all those in the area.”

The unfolding operation saw specialist officers examining properties on Tanner Rd in the suburb of Glenleith.

A red car was also taped off by police.

Officers also examined a property on High St, in central Dunedin, which is understood to be connected with one of the Tanner Rd properties.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police closed Tanner Rd as they searched several properties.

Officers previously cordoned off one of the properties during the alert level 3 lockdown on September 3, almost three weeks before police put out a public plea over the woman's disappearance.

Police had investigated reports of a serious incident at the house, but later downplayed that report.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police at the scene of a Tanner Rd property, Dunedin.

Judge Turner remanded the accused in custody to appear via audio visual link in the Dunedin District Court on October 26.