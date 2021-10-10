Two arrested after early-morning drive across Auckland with gun

The police Eagle helicopter was used to watch the car as it drove across Auckland with a gun inside. (File photo)

Two people with a gun drove across Auckland early on Sunday morning before they could be arrested.

Police were called just before 4am on Sunday, after people with a firearm arrived at a house in West Auckland’s Sunnyvale.

A car was seen leaving the address, and was watched by the police Eagle helicopter as it drove around Central Auckland and the North Shore, before returning to West Auckland.

In West Auckland, the car was spiked by police and the two occupants were taken into custody.

A firearm and some ammunition were found in the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said, but no one was injured and no property was damaged.

Simon Smith/Stuff The people were first spotted with a firearm in West Auckland’s Sunnyvale, and were then watched as they drove across Auckland before being spiked in West Auckland. (File photo)

Police continue to make inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Police would not say if the incident was related to a shooting in Auckland’s Mt Roskill on Friday night, where a person was seriously injured.

Police were still piecing together what happened in the suspected gang shooting.

The injured person was in hospital, with their condition described as serious but stable, on Saturday.

There was no update on the person’s condition on Sunday morning.