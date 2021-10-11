Flip-flopping shooter has bid to vacate guilty plea denied by Supreme Court

Jamie Ronaki Kissling wanted the Supreme Court to let him vacate his guilty plea for shooting a man in the eye.

Jamie Ronaki Kissling’s​ situation is less “yeah, nah” and more “nah, yeah, nah”.

He initially denied firing a shot that left a man blind in 2016, but later admitted being the shooter.

But he has had another change of heart, and spent much of 2021 fighting to have his guilty plea vacated.

His fight appears to have ended though, with the Supreme Court in October declining his application to have an appeal heard.

The situation had its genesis in 2016, when there was an argument between neighbours.

Kissling got involved by shooting a slug gun at someone three metres away, with the pellet causing permanent blindness after hitting the victim in the eye.

He went to trial on a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, claiming he was not present when the shooting took place.

The witnesses he said would back him up did not show, although a teenager confessed to be the shooter.

The shot man identified Kissling as the shooter, which led Kissling to change his plea to guilty.

He signed written instructions for his lawyer confirming the guilty plea was made of his own free will after getting legal advice.

He tried to get his guilty plea vacated – something that requires special circumstances – by claiming his trial lawyer committed multiple errors of non-disclosure of evidence by the prosecution.

The Court of Appeal found the trial lawyer committed some errors, but none bad enough to warrant overturning the guilty plea.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Kissling wanted to bring up various matters, some of which were brought up in the Court of Appeal.

Issues included his lawyer not asking for his trial to be put off, his appeal lawyer allegedly not following instructions and filing information.

He also took issue with the Court of Appeal believing his trial lawyer’s version of events over his own.

The trial lawyer, Paul Murray, and Kissling both previously gave evidence to the Court of Appeal.

Kissling had claimed he was put under pressure to plead guilty due to his personal circumstances, but the Court of Appeal found Murray gave a consistent account while Kissling’s varied.

The Supreme Court, in its decision, decided against hearing Kissling’s case.

All matters Kissling raised had been the subject of significant debate in both the district court and Court of Appeal.

“Nothing raised by Mr Kissling gives rise to the appearance of a miscarriage of justice.”