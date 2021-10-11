Alleged offender caught with axe after home invasion

Police attend an alleged home invasion on Hillary St, in Pine Hill, Dunedin, on Sunday.

An axe-wielding man allegedly invaded a home, threatened to kill someone and assaulted a police officer.

Police were called to Hillary St in the Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill after reports of disorder at a property about 6.45pm on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning on charges of threatening to kill, possessing an offensive weapon, and assaulting a police officer.

Court documents state the weapon he allegedly had in his possession was an axe.

The man was remanded in custody to reappear in court on November 2.

Another person, a 25-year-old, was released with a formal warning after the incident, a police spokeswoman said.