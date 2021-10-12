Victim in Mt Roskill shooting a 14-year-old girl

Armed police are guarding a Mt Roskill address after an alleged firearms incident

The victim of a shooting in suburban Auckland is a 14-year-old girl, Stuff understands.

The incident happened on Friday night in Morrie Laing Avenue, Mt Roskill, when someone fired a shot through the bedroom window of the Kainga Ora state house.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox said police believe the shooting could have gang links.

In a statement to Stuff, police confirmed the girl was a “youth” but refused comment on their age.

The bullet hit the 14-year-old schoolgirl in the back. She was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

Police said in a statement the victim's making good progress with their recovery.

Police believe she was not the intended victim of the shooting.

A car was heard screeching off at speed shortly after.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are still making enquiries.

A resident from the street, who didn’t want to be named, said he heard a large bang, followed by the sound of a car door being slammed and a vehicle driving off.

A speeding car was heard by another neighbour who was feeding her baby at the time. “It was pretty scary,” she said. She had seen motorcyclists wearing jackets with patches at the property in the past.

“This isn't the safest neighbourhood,” said a third neighbour.

A bullet hole with cracked glass around it was visible in the window of a room at the front of the house.

Cox appealed to the public for any information about the incident.

“Anyone with information which may help police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211008/2822.”

People could also pass on information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Mt Roskill shooting comes just over a week after a gang-related shooting in neighbouring Avondale, where one man was killed.