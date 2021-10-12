Drunk man armed with spatula charged after damaging cars

Police arrested a man armed with a spatula on Sligo Tce, Dunedin. (File photo)

It was a recipe for disaster: an intoxicated man armed with a kitchen utensil.

Police were called to Sligo Tce, in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn, about 1.15am on Tuesday after a man was spotted damaging two vehicles, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man was allegedly brandishing a hammer and yelling threats.

Police found a 35-year-old man a short time later armed only with a spatula.

The man was “very intoxicated”, and claimed the damaged vehicles belonged to him and his uncle.

He was charged with breaching the peace.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was driving a car on Dundas St, in the city's student quarter, when it ran out of petrol about 5pm on Monday.

Police checked the vehicle and found it did not match the number plates.

The driver was also found with several plates for other vehicles, Dinnissen said.

Police seized the plates and were continuing to investigate the matter.