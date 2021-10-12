Man allegedly raped, strangled sex worker after offering her a ride

A former sex worker’s minders wanted to set a man up and “get him a hiding” after he allegedly raped and strangled her, a court has heard.

The woman was giving evidence on the second day of the Christchurch District Court trial of Akil Rohen Singh, 27, who denies charges of rape, strangulation and two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

She told the jury trial she had not done any sex work since the time of the alleged incident in December 2018, after originally getting into the business so she could give her two children a good Christmas.

She had been working in the sex industry for about three months. She said her income could vary from $20,000 a week, down to nothing, and she said she never took “a dime” of the money herself.

“None of that money ever came to me. It went to my kids,” she said under cross-examination by Singh’s defence counsel, Andrew McCormick.

The woman had to take two breaks while giving her evidence, once because she was breathless, and again when she became upset.

She told of giving the cash she made to her minder, who was a Mangu Kaha associate – a gang linked to Black Power. He kept the cash for her while she was working, and she would pay him $100 a night from it. She also paid for methamphetamine he gave her.

She told Singh’s first trial – which was stopped before it reached the stage of verdicts – that she gave a 20 per cent cut of her earnings to the gang, but told this trial she meant that was money she gave to the two men who “minded” her while she was working on Manchester St.

She explained she made most of her money in the early hours of the morning “when all the drunkens (sic) would walk down the street and when husbands could get away from their wives”.

She said Singh and a friend had “pestered” her until she agreed to have sex with the friend. Singh had driven her to his home, which was not the spot she had arranged, which was in a car park.

Afterwards Singh offered to drive her back to Manchester St, but instead pulled into an empty car park in Stanmore Rd. The Crown case is that Singh allegedly forced her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he raped, strangled and sexually violated her.

Her evidence was that after the incident, her minders texted Singh on her cellphone, pretending to be her, “to set him up and get him a hiding because nobody does that to a female and gets away with it”.

She was questioned by Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn about her evidence of putting a condom on Singh during the incident.

She said: “He wanted me to put it on him. I felt that if I didn’t, something was going to happen if I didn’t abide by what he said.”

The trial before Judge Gerard Lynch is continuing.