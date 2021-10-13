Mt Albert homicide: Mental health reports ordered for man charged with murder of Lena Zhang Harrap

Police cordon off the entrance to Ōwairaka/Mt Albert after finding the body of missing woman Lena Harrap.

The man charged with the sexual violation and murder of Lena Zhang Harrap, who was found dead in a central Auckland suburb last month, will undergo a mental health assessment on his fitness to stand trial.

The Mt Albert community was shocked after police began a homicide investigation into the death of the 27-year-old.

Zhang’s body was discovered about 4.30pm on September 22 in an area of bush off a walkway on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, where she would often walk.

Two days later, a 31-year-old man was located and arrested. He appeared via a video link at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the man’s lawyer, Jonathan Hudson, asked for continued interim name suppression and said reports into his client's fitness to stand trial were being ordered.

Hudson said a psychologist and psychiatrist report was needed.

Justice Fitzgerald remanded the man in custody to reappear on December 15 and also set a trial date for November 2022.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead at a domain in Mt Albert, on Wednesday September 22.

Last month, police said they found the man in a vehicle in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, about 1.30am on September 24.

After the man's arrest, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police hoped news of the arrest would provide some reassurance to the Mt Albert community.

“This was a sickening and senseless attack on a vulnerable member of our community, which we know disturbed and angered a lot of people,” he said.

“While nothing will bring Lena back to her family, we hope today’s arrest provides a degree of comfort and reassurance knowing the person allegedly responsible for her brutal murder is in custody where he belongs.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Flowers were left near the walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found.

Pascoe said the police thanked the public for their assistance.

After the arrest, Harrap’s family expressed gratitude for the love and outpouring of support they’d received from the public.

Harrap went missing from her Mt Albert home on the morning of Wednesday, September 22, and her body was discovered on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert later that afternoon. Many members of the community helped with a suburb-wide search for the woman who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired.

Locals were quick to express sorrow at the news of her death, through social media posts and flowers laid at the top of Summit Rd, Ōwairaka Domain.