Favona homicide case: Psychiatric reports needed for murder accused

A man charged with murdering a 72-year-old grandfather has been remanded in custody without a plea awaiting mental health reports.

Mohammed Hakim died on September 21 in south Auckland’s Favona.

The 33 year-old accused of his killing appeared via a video link at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

His lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, said previously ordered reports into his client’s fitness to enter a plea had yet to be completed.

Justice Fitzgerald allocated a trial date for November 2022 and continued interim name suppression until fitness can be determined.

The man was remanded at the Mason Clinic, a psychiatric centre.

Hakim’s son, Mohammed Shafiq, previously told Stuff, his father was the “corner post of our house”.

“If you don’t have that corner post your house won’t stand. He was always there, always caring and loving,” Shafiq said.

“He was so happy-go-lucky, whenever you meet you always see him laughing, joking.”

Hakim, originally a farmer in Fiji, relocated to Auckland to join another of his sons in Māngere.

“He had a love for the farm, he wanted to stay healthy and fit by doing those kinds of things,” said Shafiq, who joined them with his family in Auckland in 2009.

“Like a father with a newborn, he was always there for me, for all his sons and his daughter,” Shafiq said.