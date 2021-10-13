Covid-19: Woman charged after allegedly fleeing lockdown to Levin in back of truck

Low volumes of traffic are using border checkpoints to travel between Auckland and the Waikato region.

A 34-year-old woman has now been charged after she allegedly fled Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown to go to Levin in the back of a truck.

Stuff previously reported the woman had been arrested in Levin and sent back to Auckland.

The woman, from Takanini, south Auckland, has now been charged with intentionally failing to comply with a restriction under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by travelling to Levin on September 27.

She will appear in Auckland District Court next month.

READ MORE:

* Auckland border breach accused in Wellington confirmed as sex worker

* Covid-19: Woman arrested in Levin after escaping Auckland lockdown in back of truck

* Covid-19: No charges for Wānaka lockdown breachers 12 days on, police inquiries 'ongoing'



Since the move to alert level 3, 19 people have been charged with a total of 20 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and Waikato.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The woman is alleged to have escaped lockdown in the back of a truck. (File photo)

Of those charged, 15 are alleged to have failed to comply with the Public Health Order.

In the same period, 25 people have been formally warned, police figures show.