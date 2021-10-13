Mistrial declared as rape complainant leaves the building

A mistrial has been declared on the third day of a rape trial after the complainant left the courthouse during a break in her evidence and declined to come back.

Christchurch District Court Judge Gerard Lynch stopped the trial and remanded Akil Rohen Singh, 27, on bail to November 19.

Singh had denied charges of rape, strangulation and two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, dating back to December 15, 2018.

An earlier trial in March 2020 was also declared a mistrial before the jury retired to consider its verdicts.

READ MORE:

* Man allegedly raped, strangled sex worker after offering her a ride

* Woman says accused threw her 'like a rag doll' during alleged rape



This time, the complainant began giving her evidence on Tuesday morning. She often became upset and was given breaks to compose herself during the day, especially while being cross-examined by Singh’s counsel, Andrew McCormick.

The situation continued when cross-examination continued on Wednesday, on the third day of the trial.

The woman left the court during a break and did not return.

When the court resumed, Judge Lynch told the jury the woman had “declined to come back to court to complete her evidence”.

He said there was no criticism of McCormick’s cross-examination, which had not been repetitive or demeaning. Because of her departure, the defence had not been able to test the Crown evidence, as it was entitled to do, he said.

He thanked the jury for their patience and attention, and discharged them before lunch on the trial’s third day.