Formal identification of alleged murder victim completed

Police at the scene of a murder investigation in the Dunedin on Saturday.

The identity of a person found dead at a Dunedin house has been confirmed, but a suppression order remains until the alleged killer’s next court appearance.

A single bouquet of flowers was left at the entrance of a property where police recovered a body on Friday and charged a 43-year-old woman with murder.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday, and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Michael Turner.

The victim’s name was also suppressed until the accused’s next court appearance.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A bouquet of flowers outside a house in Dunedin where a person’s body was found on Friday.

Court documents indicated the victim was allegedly killed on August 6.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing and police will not be in a position to release any further details of the victim until formal identification takes place.”

The victim was formally identified by Wednesday, but their name could still not be released.

“The scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some time. We appreciate the patience of all those in the area,” Hanna said.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Forensics and police investigate properties in Dunedin.

Over the weekend, forensic staff were seen at a property rented by the alleged killer, listed in court documents as a hairdresser.

An area of interest about 5 metres from the home was covered in tarpaulins.

Another bush-clad property was also cordoned-off, and forensic staff with metal poles gathered outside.

A small red car, which was parked outside the accused’s home, has since been removed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Specialist police examine a property on Saturday in relation to the alleged murder.

The property where the body was found was previously a place of interest to police, and the street had been cordoned-off weeks earlier.

Another property connected with the investigation, in High St in central Dunedin, was also examined by police on Friday.

Judge Turner remanded the accused in custody to appear via audiovisual link in the Dunedin District Court on October 26.