Man in custody after aggravated robbery of Palmerston North travel agent

Usher Callaghan allegedly stole $200 from House of Travel The Square on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old is in custody after allegedly taking part in an armed robbery of a foreign exchange desk at a Palmerston North travel agency.

Usher Callaghan​ was quiet during his appearance in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested after allegedly being part of Tuesday’s robbery of House Of Travel The Square.

Owner Suzanne Andrews previously told Stuff a man entered the store just before 11am on Tuesday, approached the foreign exchange currency desk, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

According to court documents, Callaghan, a painter of no fixed abode in Palmerston North, allegedly took part in the robbery “with persons unknown”, stealing $200.

He is also changed with receiving a stolen bicycle worth $850 and possessing cannabis.

Duty lawyer Mark Alderdice​ said Callaghan’s bail was opposed, with finding a suitable bail address the main obstacle.

Legal aid had been applied for, Alderdice said.

Judge Lance Rowe​ remanded Callaghan in custody until November.