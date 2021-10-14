Man on seven charges after alleged dangerous driving incident

Frank Stuart Endacott appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday after allegedly driving dangerously in the city.

A 54-year-old man allegedly assaulted a police officer who was trying to arrest him for driving dangerously in a car he shouldn’t have had.

Frank Stuart Endacott appeared by video-link in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday where Judge Alistair Garland remanded him in custody for a bail hearing on October 27.

The Woolston man has entered no pleas to charges of unlawfully taking a $9000 Subaru Legacy last month, and driving it dangerously on Brougham St on Wednesday night.

He is also charged with driving while his licence was suspended on Brougham St and failing to stop for a police car using its lights and siren.

He is charged with assaulting a police officer to avoid arrest for unlawfully taking the car, having an offensive weapon – a long handled axe – in a public place, and possession of a pipe for using methamphetamine.