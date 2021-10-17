Falling between the cracks: Victim connected to Dilworth sex abuse case misses out on ACC compensation by four days

Roger Allison is in a legal battle with ACC over an historical sexual abuse claim.

Survivors of sexual abuse at Dilworth Anglican school are assessing their options for compensation for decades of hurt, but one man who bravely faced his abuser in court has found he does not fit with any of the available options – even from ACC. Alison Mau reports.

Roger Allison's court case ended with a win – of sorts.

In July 2021, one of the three men he says sexually abused him in a flat owned by the Dilworth School Trust Board, when he was just 13, was jailed for six years. Wayne Moonie admitted his crimes with a guilty plea to the court, but his co-accused Richard Galloway – formerly a Dilworth Scout master – denied the charges and died before the trial began.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wayne Gillman Moonie groomed boys before delivering them to other sex offenders.

As he stood to face Moonie in court, Allison asked the judge to lift his automatic name suppression so he could tell his story to Stuff in full. By any measure it's an intensely sad one. The effects of the abuse as a young teenager cost him his marriage and his career, and retraumatisation from the police case plunged him into debt, leading to eviction from his home.

Months on from the court date, Allison is still living on his boat at an Auckland marina. It's the only option for a roof over his head, he says, and he's full of praise for the support the yacht club and its members have given him – but he's now deep in debt to family, friends and a high-interest lender. He needs urgent dental treatment worth tens of thousands of dollars, but keeping his car and boat from being repossessed is a bigger priority.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Roger Allison has lost his marriage and career due to the effects of being sexually abused as a teenager.

As he struggles to make the monthly payments on the rented berth, Allison is keeping a close eye on developments in the Dilworth School abuse story. He's aware a class action has been launched under the Human Rights Act, which is asking for new complainants to come onboard. He's read about Dilworth School's recent pledge that compensation will be made to victims as early as next year.

But as it stands, Roger Allison has little hope of benefiting from either of those. Although he was sexually abused on Dilworth property, he was not a student of the school. The Human Rights Act case rests on students who were harassed while in education; and the Dilworth compensation money will only be available to “old boys”, the school has confirmed.

Allison assumed he would need neither of those options, thanks to the cover promised to victims of sexual abuse under ACC law.

Roger Allison's battle with ACC

As Stuff reported in July, Allison buried the abuse deep for more than 20 years, before an episode of Eastenders he watched in 2004 brought the trauma flooding back. Returning to New Zealand from London, he immediately made a police complaint and applied to ACC for help.

While police began investigating, Allison got a job with an Auckland plumbing company, and continued working in the construction sector for the next 17 years, as the investigation stalled.

Then, in 2019, police made a stunning, unexpected breakthrough – they had found two more complainants and were ready to lay indecent assault and drugs charges against the men from the Epsom flat.

Allison was happy to help the ongoing investigation, but the emotional toll proved too much and he quit his job. His income plummeted from $120,000 a year, to $21,000 on the sickness benefit.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Roger Allison applied for and received permission to lift his permanent name suppression, so he could speak out.

Hopeful ACC would help, Allison revived the claim for mental harm he'd filed in 2004, and was given a new diagnosis of severe PTSD. In late September 2019, his case manager wrote to him with good news.

“Your claim has been approved,” the heading said in bold type. “Your injury is covered, and we’re here to support you.” Allison assumed this meant the weekly compensation he'd asked for, would soon be coming his way.

Dozens of subsequent emails between Allison and his case managers show lengthy delays and repeated requests for information he'd thought he'd already provided. The process has exhausted him both emotionally and financially, he says – something that would not have happened if his claim was for a more conventional injury.

“If I'd fallen off a ladder at work rather than been violated by a near-stranger, there wouldn't have been any question about it.”

But Allison wasn't earning at the time he lodged his claim, although he started a job days later. He says he missed out on qualifying for financial help, by 96 hours. After several reviews, ACC has stuck by its decision.

The four-day gap

ACC says the number of claims made by survivors of sexual abuse has doubled over the past five years, thanks to greater public awareness from media coverage of the issue. Those who make a claim are entitled to 14 hours of one-to-one counselling, 10 hours of social work, and 20 hours of whānau support – whether or not they decide to go on to a more formal claim, called a “supported assessment”.

But to get financial help, ACC law requires the claimant to prove they were employed – “an earner” – at the time their claim was first lodged. Under the law, this is counted as the date of injury.

ACC says it sympathises with Roger Allison’s situation, but has to stick to the law.

Roger Allison's IRD records show he was earning a wage with the plumbing company in June 2004, just days after he first contacted ACC. Under the rules, that four-day gap means he does not qualify for weekly compensation.

An ACC spokesperson told Stuff the agency empathised with Allison's situation.

“When assessing weekly compensation entitlements, we must act within our legislation. For Mr Allison this means we could only provide weekly compensation if he was an earner at the date of injury. This decision has been independently reviewed.

“While we cannot provide weekly compensation, Mr Allison continues to have cover, and we are here to support his treatment and rehabilitation.”

Allison's case has been taken up by his local member of Parliament, National MP Simeon Brown, who says a review of the legislation and the framework it provides for sensitive claims is needed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown has taken up Roger Allison’s cause, and says a review of the legislation is needed.

“I feel deeply for the situation Roger has found himself in, by the mere fact he sought help only a few days before technically he became eligible,” Brown says.

“This is very different from a physical injury and has a much longer impact.”

Brown has written to ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni on Allison’s behalf, and originally received a reply that stated there were no plans to revisit the law as it affects sexual abuse victims.

Sepuloni has since confirmed to Stuff that work is underway to fix the loophole, not just for sexual abuse victims, but for others who fall between the cracks of the current ACC legislation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni says work is underway to fix loopholes in the current legislation.

But the minister agreed extra scrutiny was needed for sensitive claims like Roger Allison's.

“Sections 36 (1) and (2) are designed to help people who come forward to claim for sexual abuse and trauma, and do assist a large number of people. However, there are clearly some people who do not meet the criteria for certain entitlements under the Act.

"While they do get ACC cover for counselling and other services, they aren’t eligible to receive weekly compensation. I have asked officials for advice on the scale of the issue and to see how many people may be disadvantaged by the current legislation.

“Once I know the scale of the issue I will make a decision on whether to direct MBIE to look at further policy options.”

A spokesperson for Sepuloni said a first round of changes to ACC legislation, covering birth injuries among other things, would be introduced to parliament in December.

“If changes are made (to the law for sexual abuse victims), they could be included in the second round of ACC changes related to Labour’s manifesto commitments. The Government has committed to making these changes this term,” the spokesperson said.

This week, Roger Allison's GP helped him file a new claim with ACC.

A better way to help victims?

As politicians wrestle with ways to improve the ACC response to sexual abuse victims, legal experts say New Zealand should be looking to fairer and more effective alternatives.

Abuse law specialist Mobeena Hills​ worked to get compensation for victims during Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse​.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Abuse law specialist Mobeena Hills says the failures in the ACC system are shocking.

Now working for Shine Lawyers NZ​ in Christchurch, she says when she moved to New Zealand she was shocked by the failures of the ACC system.

“I thought ACC must be looking after them [but] it's not as streamlined as it should be, and it's a systemic problem.”

She says in Allison's case, rather than adhering to what the law says in black and white, ACC should be able to consider his individual circumstances.

“In Roger's case he tried to make a claim [in 2004] and was able to carry on working until he was retriggered when he was contacted by police in 2019. He had to stop work, and he required treatment.

“There must be a better way to assess these claims. In the meantime Roger is out of pocket and not receiving the medical treatment he needs. It simply isn't working.”

A QC with knowledge of Roger Allison's case agrees.

“People like Roger are between a rock and a hard place, and of course they gravitate to the only place that could offer some compensation to them as a victim of crime,” says Fletcher Pilditch​.

Ross Giblin/Stuff QC Fletcher Pilditch would like to see New Zealand adopt a similar compensation model to the UK.

He suggests New Zealand consider overseas models like the UK's Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority​, which has operated in various forms since the mid-1960s. Under that scheme, victims of violent crime can apply for redress, including compensation for lost pay, and hardship payments are available for those on very low incomes.

Pilditch notes that with the ACC system in place, victims are locked out of other avenues for redress. They can't sue for compensatory damages, and although exemplary damages are still available for those with the money to pursue their abusers through the civil courts, awards tend to be low, with no guarantee the convicted criminal has the money to pay.

A standalone victims compensation scheme could be funded by the proceeds of crime, Pilditch says, and could include other forms of support.

“It would allow society to acknowledge that not all the victims' needs are met by the criminal justice system. And it would leave ACC to do what it was designed to do.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Roger Allison was offered counselling by Dilworth School, but is unable to join class action by former students.

Carmel Sepuloni told Stuff such an agency was not on the cards.

“Removing sexual harm claims from the ACC framework in favour of a standalone body is not something the Government has received advice on. I note that the UK does not have an ACC equivalent, and therefore it makes sense for them to have a separate agency to support and compensate victims.

“As minister I’ve had discussions with the ACC leadership team on Sensitive Claims. I am confident they are committed to providing the best possible support for victims and are constantly looking at how they can improve what they provide.”

After a conversation with Dilworth Principal Dan Reddiex earlier this year, Allison was offered counselling through the school's confidential listening service; but he won't qualify for compensation, which the school has confirmed is for former students only.

Allison says his dealings with ACC have left him feeling as though he has suffered another injury.

“It’s just absolutely disgusting. It just seems every time that we provide what they’ve asked for, they find something else, another hurdle.”

But he says he's “ferocious and motivated” to get it sorted, and not just for himself.

“There’s so many other survivors out there, and unfortunately some that haven’t survived, because of the ACC system. So I’m taking on a fight on their behalf as well.”

