Person critically injured during altercation involving firearm in west Auckland

Henderson police have responded to an incident in Henderson, West Auckland. At least six police units are on Railside Ave.

A person has been left critically injured after an altercation between a group of people at a New Lynn property, in west Auckland.

Police responded to the incident on Astley Ave, New Lynn at 3.20pm, where a firearm had been discharged.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a person was treated and transported to an unnamed hospital.

A Henderson address has been cordoned off in relation to the incident.

Armed police and multiple units were seen surrounding Henderson property.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

At least six police cars can be seen on Railside Ave, with an armed policeman standing guard outside a property.

A police helicopter was also seen circling overhead.