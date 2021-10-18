Mt Albert homicide: New images from police inquiry into Lena Zhang Harrap's death

Police cordon off the entrance to Ōwairaka/Mt Albert after finding the body of missing woman Lena Harrap.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a number of potential witnesses in relation to the investigation of Lena Zhang Harrap’s death.

Zhang Harrap was found dead in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Albert last month. A man has been charged with her murder and sexual violation.

On Monday, police released new images of people walking in the area.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead at a domain in Mt Albert, on Wednesday September 22.

Police said the people were seen walking, and have used the pathway leading to Summit Dr, on the morning of Zhang Harrap's death.

NZ POLICE Police are seeking to identify a number of people in relation to Lena Zhang Harrap's death

Last month, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police had identified 29 people walking the path linking Grande Ave and Summit Dr between 7.30am and 10.10am on September 22.

Baber previously said despite a 31-year-old man being charged, it was important the investigation team was able to speak to everyone who used the walkway on the morning of the death.

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Police want to reassure the community they are not seeking anyone else in relation to Lena Zhang Harrap's death.

“We know this walkway was frequented by a significant number of people, and it’s vital that we are able to identify and speak with everyone who used this walkway on the morning Lena was killed,” Baber said.

“It’s important that any information, no matter how small or irrelevant you think it may be, is provided to police.”

He stressed police were not seeking anyone else in relation to Zhang's death.

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE CCTV images have captured walkers on Grande Ave, Mt Albert.

Police have spoken to people known to be in the immediate area on the morning of Zhang Harrap's death, however they now want to talk to the people identified in the latest images.

If you are one of these people pictured, or you know who they are, contact police by phoning 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).

The body of 27-year-old Zhang was found two weeks ago by people walking in an area of bush near the walkway on Auckland’s Ōwairaka/Mt Albert.

Supplied/NZ POLICE Police are wanting to speak to walkers in Mt Albert.

Zhang Harrap was last seen by family on the morning she died, when she left her Mt Albert home for her regular walk along a well trodden route.

News of her death rocked the community, and there was an outpouring of grief from friends, family, community members and former teachers, as well as those who didn’t know her.

Zhang Harrap, who had Down Syndrome and was visually impaired, was described by neighbours as being “always smiling”.

Supplied/NZ POLICE A number of walkers used the walkway leading to Summit Dr.

She was remembered by her former school principal as a “delightful child,” and as a person who was “full of life”.

Following her death, her family asked the public to donate to the charities Heart Kids and Starjam, while locals continued to offer floral tributes and cards at the walkway she carried out her final walk.

Last week, the man charged with her murder appeared via a video link at the High Court at Auckland where his lawyer argued for continued interim name suppression to be granted for mental health reports to be conducted.

He will reappear in court in December.