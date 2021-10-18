Auckland lawyer struck off after using client funds for renovations, paying debt

An Auckland lawyer has been struck off after he failed to settle on a client's property purchase, instead using their funds to pay off his debts.

Solicitor Jesse Seang Ty Nguy did not dispute charges he used large sums of money that had been paid into his trust account to cover the renovation of his Devonport property and settle debts with barristers.

Paul Collins, acting on behalf of the Auckland Standards Committee, told the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal on Monday it appeared Nguy was in “desperate circumstances”.

However, the tribunal found there was no plausible explanation for the offending and struck him off immediately.

READ MORE:

* Auckland lawyer suspended, accused of using property settlement to cover renovation

* Auckland lawyer who sent 'menacing' Christmas cards finds redemption

* Auckland criminal barrister sent 'menacing' Christmas cards to ex-friend



The charges centred around Nguy's handling of a real estate purchase for a man with whom he joined in the transaction via a trust, which he proposed would purchase property through a company.

123rf The tribunal met on Monday to give its decision. (File photo)

Both the name of the purchaser and his company are suppressed.

Nguy’s shares were held by the man on trust, meaning as far as the seller’s solicitors were aware, the purchaser was the man via his company. Nguy’s involvement was concealed.

The purchase price for the property was $1.88m. A 10 per cent deposit was paid from Nguy's trust account, sourced from funds held for another, unconnected client.

According to documents seen by Stuff, Nguy facilitated the payment of the deposit.

In February 2020, loan funds of $1.32m were deposited into Nguy's trust account after a mortgage was secured, but Nguy failed to settle the purchase.

Instead, he used the funds to make 14 different payments, which included $29,836 in debts owed to two barristers, payments for renovation of a Devonport property, and about $856,000 to Melbourne lawyers to settle the purchase of an apartment for another client.

Nguy was charged with failing to hold trust money exclusively for his clients, and failing to account to those clients.

He was also charged with obstructing the Auckland Standards Committee for not allowing its inspector access to his offices, based on health reasons.

On that charge, the tribunal found Nguy’s actions amounted to misconduct.

It censured him and made an order for costs.

The tribunal’s full reasons will be released later.