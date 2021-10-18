Bystanders help foil attempted robbery of person at ATM

The incident happened outside The Hub Hornby on Monday morning (File photo).

An attempted robbery of a person at an ATM was foiled when members of the public came to the victim’s aid.

A person was approached outside an ATM at The Hub Hornby in Christchurch about 9am on Monday by someone who attempted to rob them, a police spokeswoman said.

“Members of the public are reported to have intervened before the offender was able to take anything from the victim,” the spokeswoman said.

The victim was not injured in the incident. One person was taken into custody.

Jason Marsden, senior centre manager of The Hub, said passers-by and local workers helped detain the alleged offender until police arrived.

“Although shaken, we understand the victim was not hurt.

“We are extremely proud that members of the community saw a need and stepped in to help.”