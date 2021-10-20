Mother who poisoned baby pregnant again as appeal looms

A North Otago infant, who was born prematurely, was later poisoned by his mother while in hospital.

A woman who poisoned her own child is preparing for a possible appeal to her home detention sentence – and is pregnant again.

The mother-of-four, who has interim name suppression, was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention by the High Court at Auckland in August.

The Crown is preparing to appeal the sentence. A hearing date has yet to be confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

The woman declined to comment about her latest pregnancy when approached by Stuff on Monday.

Her lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade QC, said the mother felt it was “more appropriate” to continue working with the various professionals and official organisations involved in her life, including Oranga Tamariki.

As part of the special conditions of her sentence, the woman was not allowed to be alone with children under the age of 16 without a suitable adult.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive services for children and families, Glynis Sandland, declined to comment “due to privacy reasons”.

Supplied The child, now a pre-schooler, is doing well, his father says.

Three of the woman's children, including the child who was poisoned, live with their father – the woman’s ex-partner. Her eldest child lives with their father.

The father of the poisoned child said he did not know the woman was pregnant when she appeared in the dock for sentencing, nor was the matter raised there.

He had concerns for the unborn child.

“There is no way she should have any child around her, she hasn’t done anything to better herself.”

He said he was still shocked by her sentence, which he called a “joke”, and continued to fight for full custody.

Supplied The baby spends some time with his father.

His children had little interest in having contact with their mother, who was allowed to send them letters.

Their youngest child was “cranking along” and showing no obvious ill effects of being poisoned, he said.

The poisoning happened in 2019 while the baby was in Dunedin Hospital.

The woman repeatedly administered toxins to her son, and he was flown to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital in an induced coma.

Court documents obtained by Stuff showed the woman later made dozens of internet searches about poisoning, including for “drugs that can kill toddlers because of accidental ingestion”.

She gave the baby more toxins at Starship Hospital, which resulted in his stomach being pumped and a toxicology report carried out.

The drugs the defendant administered were tetrahydrozoline, naphazoline, pheniramine, antazoline and sertraline.

At her sentencing, Justice Christine Gordon noted the woman had been diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome​, in which a person fakes sickness or injury to get attention, but found there was no link between that and her offending.

