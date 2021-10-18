Man linked to homicide inquiry dies in Northland prison, victim named

A body was found at an Akiha St property in Northland’s Ōmāpere on Friday. (File photo)

A prisoner linked to a homicide inquiry has died in Northland, as police release the name of the victim.

Northland Region Corrections Facility prison director David Pattinson said staff at the Ngāwhā facility found the man, who had been charged with murder, in his cell just before 7am on Monday.

Stuff understands the inmate who died was the man taken into custody after a body was found at a property in the Northland settlement of Ōmāpere on Friday.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff The body of Keith Stuart Clark was found at a property in Ōmāpere on Friday (file photo).

Police announced they had launched a homicide inquiry shortly after. On Monday, after the accused’s death, they named the victim as Keith Stuart Clark, 73, from Ōmāpere.

The two men lived together and mostly kept to themselves, with the Clark being in a wheelchair, said South Hokianga community board representative Alan Hessell.

“I do know there was a disturbance the night before the discovery of the body. There were lots of loud noises and neighbours had head the dogs going off.”

On Saturday, the 48-year-old accused appeared at Whangārei District Court charged with Clark’s murder.

He received interim name suppression and was next to appear in the High Court in Whangārei on October 28.

There has been no official word on the cause of death. Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said inquiries were underway into the circumstances of the man's death in custody.

The murder charge will be withdrawn from the court in due course, Johnston said.

“Both deaths have been referred to the coroner and police will continue to investigate all circumstances.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police sent their thoughts to all of the families involved in the two deaths. (File photo)

“Our thoughts are with all of the families involved.”

Pattinson said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death at Ngāwhā prison. Police would investigate on behalf of the coroner, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Police are responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin.

“Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support.

“All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.”

The Corrections Inspectorate would also investigate, Pattinson said.

Hessell said while such incidents were rare in the small town of Ōmāpere, South Hokianga residents were often concerned about the lack of police in the area, with just two police officers based in Rawene to cover the wide area.