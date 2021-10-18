Five gang members arrested after shooting in West Auckland

Armed Offenders were in Henderson on Sunday in relation to the incident.

Five Head Hunters gang members have been arrested after a man was shot in West Auckland.

The man was critically injured after an altercation at a property on Astley Ave in New Lynn at 3.20pmon Sunday, where a gun was fired.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the five men were found at an address in Henderson by police and taken into custody.

The men are aged between 22 and 40 and have all been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man who was injured, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The five men were all arrested at an address in Henderson.

Goldie said police remained at the scene of two addresses – a residential house in New Lynn and an industrial address on View Rd in Henderson.

All five charged men are due to appear at Waitākere District Court on Monday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Goldie said, and further charges could not be ruled out.