Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki addressed thousands of anti-lockdown protesters at a protest at the Auckland Domain on October 2. He attended a second event on Saturday, but said he did not organise it.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has pleaded not guilty after being charged with breaching his bail conditions.

He was charged again by police after he attended a second “freedom rally” against Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday.

On Wednesday, police charged Tamaki, 63, with failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order and for breaching bail conditions.

Stuff Brian Tamaki was initially remanded in custody ahead of Wednesday's appearance.

Tamaki appeared via a video link from custody at the Auckland District Court where his lawyer Ron Mansfield QC entered not guilty pleas.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki pleads not guilty to latest charges

* Covid-19: Men facing charges after public gathering in Hamilton during level 3

* Covid-19: Brian Tamaki claims he's avoided breach of bail charge after second 'freedom rally'

* Covid-19: Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki pleads not guilty to lockdown charges

* Covid-19: Second person charged over Brian Tamaki-led anti-lockdown protest



Judge Josephine Bouchier remanded Tamaki on bail, warning him if he’s charged again, he will be remanded in custody.

He is ordered to comply with any Covid-19 level requirements, which include not attending or organising any protest.

David White stuff.co.nz Supporters of Brian Tamaki arrive at the Henderson Police Station to protest the the arrest of their leader for breaching Covid-19 restrictions and his bail conditions.

His bail conditions also include not to access the internet for the purpose of organising or inciting non-compliance.

Ahead of Tamaki's appearance in court, a number of people gathered outside Henderson Police Station demanding his release.

“Let Tamaki go,” can be heard on a video posted on social media.

A police spokesman said police were was monitoring the situation at the station.

Saturday’s event at Auckland Domain, organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, was advertised as a “family-friendly picnic” with music, entertainment, a sausage sizzle and food bank, with a range of speakers including doctors, teachers, farmers and business owners.

“The event on Saturday was in breach of the alert level 3 restrictions in place for Auckland and our investigation into this gathering remains ongoing,” a police spokesman said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Brian Tamaki attended the October 16 “freedom picnic”.

Tamaki first appeared in court last week charged with leading a similar gathering, but on Tuesday claimed he would not be charged with breaching his bail conditions for attending the second event.

There, he addressed the crowd, but said he was not one of the organisers.

At the Wednesday court appearance, Judge Josephine Bouchier said Tamaki will be due back in court on January 11.

Police have also charged two men in the Waikato District who have been summoned to appear in the Hamilton District Court in relation to a mass gathering at Claudelands Park on October 16.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with organising a mass gathering and failing to comply and is due to appear on November 16.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply and is due to appear on November 17.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People were shouting “let Tamaki go” outside Henderson Police Station.

A 47-year-old man has also been summoned to appear in the Whangārei District Court on October 25 in relation to organising a mass gathering at Mander Park.

“Police are reminding anyone that there are restrictions in place for regions under alert level 3, which includes limits on gatherings to weddings, funeral and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

“Enforcement action will be strongly considered for instances such as these which are in breach of the restrictions,” a police spokesman said.