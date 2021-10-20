Avondale shooting: Man denies murder charge

A person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale, West Auckland. Video first published on October 2, 2021.

Two people charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Mars Rakeem in West Auckland have appeared in court and denied a number of charges against them.

Rakeem, 28, died in hospital after police were called to an Avondale address to reports of a shooting.

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old man charged with Rakeem’s murder and firearm-related charges appeared at the High Court at Auckland.

A 20-year-old woman also appeared, facing charges of attempting to dissuade witnesses from giving evidence with threats of violence.

Police were called to Saintly Ave at 4.30am on October 2.

She is also accused of being an accessory after the murder, by tampering with evidence against the man by altering the scene in order for him to avoid conviction.

The pair is also jointly charged with being in possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Maria Pecotic, acting on behalf of the duo, asked for interim name suppression to continue and entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Name suppression for the woman was opposed by the Crown and will be argued on November 4.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for February 2023 and remanded the pair in custody to reappear in court on January 26.

The duo told each other they loved one another through the video link.

A homicide investigation was launched on the morning of October 2 after officers were called to a private road, Saintly Lane in Avondale, at 4.30am.

Rakeem was discovered to have been shot and later died in hospital.