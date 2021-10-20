Covid-19: MIQ escapee who allegedly gave security the slip at home, hands herself in

A Covid-19 positive community case who allegedly absconded while being allowed home to retrieve personal items and care for a pet has handed herself into police.

Earlier on Wednesday, joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said three Covid-19 positive community cases staying at the Holiday Inn hotel at Auckland Airport allegedly absconded last night, with one still missing.

A police spokesperson later confirmed the woman had handed herself in and had been charged with failing to comply with a health order.

She is being transported back to a MIQ facility in full PPE, and will appear in court at a later date.

The woman allegedly absconded at 9.55pm, and had arrived directly to MIQ from hospital.

She had earlier requested to return home to retrieve personal items, care for a pet and lock their house in south east Auckland,” King said.

“A security escort was set up to allow this to occur. They were given 10 minutes to do what they needed to. At the 10 minutes mark the security detail went to retrieve them and found the individual had disappeared from the address,” King said.

In a separate incident, the 26-year-old man who was apprehended after allegedly absconding on Tuesday has been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by failing to remain in a managed isolation facility.

The man appeared at Auckland District Court on Wednesday where his lawyer said the man left MIQ to buy cigarettes, with another man, 33, and were apprehended shortly after.

He has four days left of his quarantine and Judge Josephine Bouchier remanded him on bail telling him he would not be allowed to leave the MIQ premises unless instructed by authorities.

Judge Bouchier also ordered him to abide by any Covid-19 restrictions and remanded him on bail to reappear in court in November.

In a statement, King, said the two cases allegedly absconded at about 5.40pm and were apprehended by police at about 5.45pm.

“They were observed by police and MIQ security the entire time. One was on day six of their stay and the other on day seven.”

The 33-year-old has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date and both men are considered as being at low risk of spreading Covid-19 to the community, King said.

“These incidents are really disappointing and unacceptable to me,” King said.

A police spokeswoman said the Auckland District Custody Unit in Mt Eden would undergo a deep clean after the 26-year-old’s arrest and would return to normal operating.

“To minimise the exposure to other detainees and police staff the Auckland Custody Unit have moved prisoners to other custodial units within Tāmaki Makaurau.”