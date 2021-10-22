Drink-driving truck driver caused $142,000 of damage in crash

A truck driver crashed into several parked vehicles near Dunedin Airport.

A truck driver was over the drink-driving limit when he crashed into multiple parked vehicles and caused $142,000 worth of damage.

The incident happened at Momona, near Dunedin Airport, on the morning of June 25.

Truck driver Michael Roger Wardell later recorded a blood alcohol reading of 107mg per 100ml of blood, – more than twice the legal limit.

The 32-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court for sentencing on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to careless driving and driving in transport service with excess blood alcohol.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF The crash happened at the intersection of Centre and Miller roads in Momona near Dunedin.

His lawyer, Anne Sevens QC, said he had been driving for a decade.

The night before the crash, he had parked his 50-tonne truck and trailer up and socialised with other drivers in Palmerston.

The next day, Wardell swerved to avoid a car that was crossing the centreline at Momona near Dunedin Airport. His action’s helped prevent a possible fatality.

SUPPLIED The truck was transporting hay bales when it crashed.

However, he then hit several parked vehicles. The area is a popular place for people wanting to park for free near the airport.

The crash caused $37,000 worth of damage to the truck, which was laden with hay bales, and $105,000 worth of damage to nine vehicles.

Almost all the parked vehicles were written-off, and all were covered by insurance.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF A tow truck removes vehicles that were damaged by a truck carrying hay bales.

Stevens alleged her client had only drunk two beers the night before, but his blood alcohol showed he was more than twice the legal limit after the crash.

Judge Peter Rollo noted Wardell had a good employment record and was the main financial supporter for his young Milton-based family.

Wardell, who had another drink-driving conviction from more than a decade ago, was banned from driving for a year, and ordered to pay $1500 in reparations.