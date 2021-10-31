Family of 21 year old found unresponsive in cell still waiting for answers six years after death

Kody Gunson was found unresponsive inside his Mt Eden prison cell and was pronounced dead at hospital the following day.

Suggested stand first for print: Kody Gunson was supposed to be monitored by prison guards every 15 minutes but his family say guards failed to check on him for 50 minutes before finding his lifeless body. Six years on they’re still waiting for answers.

Jason Gunson and Siobhan Murray answered a knock at their back door late at night to find two police officers on the step.

The officers told them their beloved 21-year-old son, who had just become a father, was on life support in an Auckland hospital following a suspected suicide.

Jason Gunson says Kody had everything to live for. He had a six month-old son, a steady job, and had just bought his first car.

Supplied Siobhan Murray and Jason Gunson still have questions, six years after their son Kody was found unresponsive in a Mt Eden prison cell.

He remembers his son’s cuddles, his creativity, and his ability to make everyone laugh.

READ MORE:

* Transgender prisoner spent three weeks in men's prison

* Prisoner claims he was forced to take part in fight clubs at Mt Eden

* Inmate found dead at former Serco-run Mt Eden prison named



Kody was one of 10 siblings in a blended whānau, and he would travel around the country visiting loved ones, including his grandfather in the last stages of cancer.

“Kody was so close to them all, he was the one that made everyone laugh… He wanted to make everyone happy,” says stepmother Siobhan Murray.

Known for his etchings and painting, he would take his tattoo gear with him on his trips to earn a little money on the way.

Jason Gunson says his son was his “right hand man”. Even as a child he had been keen to help out.

“At five years-old this boy was doing the lawns and doing the weed eater as well. Then he’d get bored and he’d go and do the neighbours' as well, for free, because he was just like that... with his ADHD”.

Kody hadn’t had an easy start.

As a teenager he had spent time in Oranga Tamariki care and lived on the streets to avoid police and other authorities.

“He wasn’t a violent criminal, he was just a car thief,” Jason Gunson says.

“I said to him don’t ever get into a car chase [with police] and he never did, he always pulled over.”

Kody had been in prison.

But he didn’t let his time inside stop him from creating. Kody would carve figurines out of soap, paint them and sell them to fellow inmates, so often that Corrections bought him a box of soap so Kody didn't have to barter for more.

In October 2015, Kody went to prison for the last time.

Documents filed with the High Court by the family’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, show that on October 3, 2015, Kody was picked up by the police and charged with attempting to unlawfully use a motor vehicle.

Shortly beforehand he had been attacked by someone armed with a baseball bat and had injuries to his head and elbow.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kody Gunson appeared at the Waitākere District Court before being remanded in custody

Kody appeared in the Waitākere District Court in Auckland before being remanded in custody at Mount Eden Prison.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before returning to prison where he was put in a cell inside the special needs unit. Kody was supposed to be monitored by a guard every 15 minutes.

At the time the prison was staffed by private prison company Serco but managed by Corrections, following allegations of “fight clubs” being operated inside the prison walls.

Despite a previous suicide attempt in prison, Ellis’ documents show Gunson’s mental health was not assessed by prison staff.

After a day and a night in prison, he was found lying on his cell floor, unresponsive.

John Selkirk/Stuff Inside Mt Eden Prison where Kody Gunson died.

Ellis says the prison guard whose responsibility was to monitor Gunson every 15 minutes failed to do so.

“[He] did no observations for about 50 minutes, and falsified observation records not having carried out the scheduled observations,” the documents say.

A “code blue” emergency call was made and the guard, with the help of another, carried out CPR before health staff took over.

Ellis says evidence from a prison guard shows the oxygen tank that was brought to the cell was empty and a medical facemask was faulty.

cameron burnell/Stuff Human rights lawyer Tony Ellis says prison authorities breached Kody Gunson’s “right to life”.

Ambulance staff arrived and took Kody to hospital.

Jason Gunson and his family drove to Auckland the following day to find him on life support.

“When I went into the hospital room and seen how he was, on these machines, and there were people in the room... I lost complete control and I just screamed the hospital down.’”

Two prison guards stayed in the room.

“Some of the family were coming through and seeing them there and saying: ‘You shouldn’t be here, can you get out of the way?’ And then other people, like my mum, was saying: ‘Oh they’re just doing their job’. I said: ‘Mum, their job is over. Kody is dead. He ain’t going anywhere...’ It made it worse,” says Jason Gunson.

They stayed until Jason Gunson decided to turn Kody’s life-support off later that night.

The loss of his son has been like a grenade going off in the family.

“It’s just blown them apart so much... I couldn’t talk with them properly because it just hurt too much.”

Jason Gunson is on medication for depression and is taking sleeping pills at night.

“I have nightmares. It’s been very difficult.”

Kody’s son is now in his second year at school, and Kody’s family has written to everyone, including Corrections minister Kelvin Davis. Davis was Kody’s principal at Kaitaia Intermediate.

It was about two years before they got a report into their son’s death which only left them with further questions.

“I just thought it was a bit of a shambles right from the beginning to the end… so many mistakes were made and how many things went wrong?” says Murray.

Jason Gunson says he felt distraught all over again. “I thought: ‘he was left to die’.”

The lack of information led them to contact Ellis, who, on behalf of the family, is suing Corrections, Serco and others. He is asking for $500,000 in damages.

He says authorities breached Gunson’s “right to life” in failing to assess his mental health and other needs.

Ellis says an investigation was carried out by an Inspector of Corrections, which was meant to be overseen by the Ombudsman.

However, during one of the interviews with a key witness, no one from the Ombudsman’s office was able to be present and the interview went ahead regardless.

Ellis says Corrections set the terms of reference for the investigation and did not investigate the performance of the prison’s medical staff. Neither did the police.

He says Gunson’s parents suffered psychological trauma but were not offered any practical help.

A Coroner’s inquest into Kody’s death was to be held in November but has been adjourned due to evidence not yet being filed and uncertainty around Covid restrictions.

Ellis is asking for a further $50,000 for the family due to the delays in holding the inquest.

That wait is all too common. Stuff has previously reported that the number of unresolved coroners’ inquiries is expected to blow out by 400 in the next three years, despite the appointment of eight new part-time coroners in 2020.

A briefing paper from Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall, published by Stuff in September found long delays could “retraumatise whanau” and make Coronial findings redundant.

Meanwhile, Kody’s parents are still waiting for answers.

Part of their motivation to gather information is for Kody’s son who will also one day want to know about his father’s life and how he died.

“I can’t say to him how his father died because I don’t actually know,” says Murray. “It all points to self harm, but I just want as much of the truth as possible.”

Stuff contacted Serco and Corrections and asked 17 questions relating to their treatment of Kody Gunson. Both declined to comment before the Coroner had issued findings.

Where to get help:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)