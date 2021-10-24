Investigation under way into death of baby in Christchurch

Police were called after a baby was found dead at a house in Spreydon, Christchurch

A newborn baby has been found dead at a property in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the house in Spreydon at about 8pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

“A post-mortem and scene examinations will be carried out today.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

“At this early stage of our inquiries, no further information is available,” she said.

READ MORE:

* More than a dozen gang members involved in street brawl

* Two injured, property damaged following overnight family dispute in Christchurch



STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police and specialist officers were brought in to help with the investigation.

A specialist search group tent has been erected on the back yard of the property.

The owners of the property told Stuff they were “traumatised” and were unable to comment at this stage.

“We are really struggling with this.”