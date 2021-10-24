Newborn baby found dead in backyard of Christchurch home

A police investigation is under way after a baby was found dead at a house in Spreydon, Christchurch

The body of a newborn baby, whose death is at the centre of a police investigation, was found in the backyard of a suburban Christchurch home.

Emergency services were called to the property in Spreydon, south of the city centre, about 8pm on Saturday.

Police said a newborn baby had died, and they were investigating.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A newborn baby was found dead at a Christchurch property on Saturday night.

Stuff understands the child’s body was found in the property's backyard, where a tent was erected by specialist police staff on Sunday.

Forensic investigators wearing white boiler suits spent much of the day at the scene trying to piece together what had happened.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

The property is owned by a couple.

They live at the address with another woman, who is believed to be the mother of the newborn baby.

Police have not revealed how the child died or where and how its body was found.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police expect the scene examination at the property will continue on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a police spokeswoman said investigators were talking to the baby’s mother and she was assisting them with their inquiries.

An autopsy was carried out on Sunday and the examination of the scene would continue on Monday, the spokeswoman said.

The investigation is being led by a senior detective.

Earlier, one of the property’s owners told Stuff they were “traumatised” and unable to say what had happened.

“We are really struggling with this.”

On Sunday afternoon a mobile police base was parked on the grass at the front of the property, which was cordoned off with emergency tape.