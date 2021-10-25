Experienced police officer allegedly assaulted prisoner in courthouse cells

Sergeant Graham Wehipeihana, pictured in 2013, allegedly assaulted a prisoner in the Palmerston North courthouse cells.

An experienced police officer is due to stand trial after allegedly assaulting a prisoner in a courthouse cell.

A judge-alone trial date is yet to be set for Graham Wehipeihana​, a 62-year-old police sergeant based in Palmerston North.

He has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Tyson Joel Bennett.​ The charge carries a maximum punishment of one year in prison.

While the alleged assault happened in November 2020 and Wehipeihana was charged in May, it has taken several months for court documents detailing the full extent of the allegations to be provided to Stuff.

The documents say Wehipeihana, who listed his home address on court documents as the Palmerston North police station on Church St, was on duty in full uniform at the time of the alleged assault.

He was at the city’s courthouse as 12.30pm, working as the officer in charge of the court section.

Bennett was locked in a cell, having been arrested the previous evening.

The police summary of facts, a document outlining the police’s allegations against Wehipeihana, states Bennett was under the influence of methamphetamine and displaying aggressive, irrational and disruptive behaviour.

Bennett was allegedly yelling repeatedly through an open flap in the cell door.

Wehipeihana left a nearby office and went towards Bennett’s cell to tell him to be quiet.

He tried to shut the flap, but Bennett stuck his arms through it, preventing it from closing.

The summary of facts states Wehipeihana, wearing his police boots, stepped back and steadied himself before using his right foot to twice “forcefully” kick Bennett’s arms.

He then steadied himself again before kicking with his left foot, verbally remonstrating with Bennett, then kicking him once more with his left foot, the summary states.

He then reached to grab Bennett’s arms, but Bennett moved them inside the cell, giving Wehipeihana an opportunity to close the cell door flap.

Bennett had swollen and bruised arms, but did not need medical treatment.

In the police summary section titled “defendant comments”, Wehipeihana said he thought it was necessary to kick Bennett’s arms so he could close the door flap.

He wanted to close the flap to prevent Bennett from grabbing people walking down the corridor or passing contraband through the flap.

Independent Police Conduct Authority case resolution acting manager Tony Gayle​ said the authority was overseeing the police investigation.

It would likely publish a review summary once the investigation was over, he said.

Stuff asked police on Friday if Wehipeihana remained on active duty after the alleged assault, but was told they may not be able to provide an answer before Tuesday.