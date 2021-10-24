Two people hospitalised after gun fired in Palmerston North

A man and a woman were both injured during the incident in Pembroke St around midnight.

Police are investigating how two people were seriously injured after a gun was used in Palmerston North on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Pembroke St after reports of a gun being fired shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

A man and a woman were both injured during the incident.

The man is in Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries while the woman, who has serious facial injuries, was taken to Wellington Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 105, quoting 211024/0052, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.