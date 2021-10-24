Man who stole charity's Christmas food parcels gets present from court

The High Court has reduced Bishop Poipoi’s sentence for, among other crimes, stealing food parcels from a foodbank.

Some may have labelled Bishop Bayden Poipoi​ a Grinch after he stole Christmas food parcels set aside for people in need, but he has been given a gift from the High Court – a shorter sentence.

In a recently released High Court judgment, Justice Simon France shaved Poipoi’s sentence for a range of offences from 29 months’ jail to 20 months.

The most high-profile offence was the November 2020 burglary of Palmerston North’s Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Poipoi, now 26, and others stole food parcels from the foodbank run by the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul.

The burglary was discovered when someone went into the foodbank to get Raro for children to drink after Sunday mass.

Some food had been collected by St James’ Catholic School pupils during a food drive.

“The aggravated context to the offending is obvious,” the judge said.

Poipoi also committed another burglary, which involved him entering a house, spray-painting CCTV camera lenses, removing the associated recording device and making a pile of items.

The items, however, were not taken.

When Poipoi was initially sentenced he was given a harsher penalty because of his previous offending.

But France decided that was not fair.

Poipoi had been on home detention and in prison before, but had never been convicted of burglary.

The judge who sentenced Poipoi cut the discount he got for pleading guilty from 25 per cent to 20 per cent because much of his offending, which included dangerous driving and possession of a weapon, was committed while on bail.

France said that was the wrong way to go about things, which meant Poipoi’s sentence had been calculated incorrectly.

France also gave Poipoi a discount for his personal circumstances.

While he has long been associated with a gang, addicted to methamphetamine and not receptive to changing his ways, he did spend 10 weeks on a rehabilitation course.

All those things meant France was happy to lower the sentence.