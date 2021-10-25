Police complete examination of house where body of newborn baby was found in back garden

A police investigation is under way after a baby was found dead at a house in Spreydon, Christchurch

Police have completed a scene examination at a suburban Christchurch home where the body of a newborn baby was found.

The baby’s death is at the centre of a police investigation after its body was found in the back yard of the house.

Emergency services were called to the property in Spreydon, south of the city centre, about 8pm on Saturday, and forensics officers spent Sunday scouring the property for evidence.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Specialist police officers have completed their examination of a property where the body of a newborn baby was found in the back garden on Saturday.

On Monday evening a police spokeswoman said investigators had finished their work at the property and that the mother of the baby was assisting police with their inquiries.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Police complete examination of scene where newborn baby was found dead in back garden

* Newborn baby found dead in backyard of Christchurch home

* Passer-by heard 'shouting and screaming' from house where woman was found critically injured



It is understood the baby’s mother has been interviewed by police.

The property was cordoned off on Monday morning, and a mobile police base was parked on the grass at the front of the house, which is in a quiet street.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A scene examination of the property was completed on Monday.

An officer guarded the front of the property, while a police tent remained nearby.

Stuff understands the child’s body was found in the property’s rear garden, where a tent was erected by specialist police staff on Sunday.

Forensic investigators wearing white boiler suits spent much of the day at the scene trying to piece together what had happened.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A newborn baby was found dead at a Christchurch property on Saturday night, and forensics officers scoured the property for evidence on Sunday.

The property is owned by a couple.

They live at the address with another woman, who is believed to be the baby’s mother.

Police have not revealed how the child died or where, nor how its body was found.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police expect the scene examination at the property will continue on Monday.

An autopsy was carried out on Sunday.

The investigation is being led by a senior detective.

Earlier, one of the property’s owners told Stuff they were “traumatised” and unable to say what had happened.

“We are really struggling with this.”