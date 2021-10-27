'Callous' lawyer struck off for using $1m trust funds for renovations, paying debts

An Auckland lawyer struck off using a client’s funds to pay off his debts, has been ordered to pay more than $41,000 in costs.

Solicitor Jesse Seang Ty Nguy did not dispute charges that stated he used money paid into his trust account to cover the renovation of his Devonport property and settle debts with barristers.

The Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal struck Nguy off and in its full reasons for the decision, released on Wednesday, ordered him to pay the Auckland Standards Committee $41,359.87 and to reimburse the New Zealand Law Society costs of $3,294.

Paul Collins, acting on behalf of the Auckland Standards Committee, told the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal last Monday that Nguy appeared to be in “desperate circumstances”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland lawyer struck off after using client funds for renovations, paying debt

* Auckland lawyer suspended, accused of using property settlement to cover renovation



However, the tribunal found there was no plausible explanation for the offending and struck him off immediately after he was suspended earlier this year.

In Judge John Adams’ reasons, he stated Nguy’s behaviour increased the time and costs for those obliged to address his “grievous dishonesty”.

“Your callous obstructive behaviour demonstrated contempt for those proper processes and for your fellow practitioners who bear the consequence financial and reputation burden.”

The decision said Nguy had previously sought to avoid being disbarred on the basis that being a lawyer was stressful and medically perilous for him.

“... we find his proposition that he is unable to participate in these proceedings is self-serving and cynical.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Judge John Adams said Jesse Nguy's behaviour was deliberate obstruction.

The tribunal rejected Nguy was medically unfit to participate in the proceedings.

The charges centred around Nguy's handling of a joint real estate purchase with a man via a trust, which he proposed would buy the property through a company.

Both the name of the purchaser and his company are suppressed.

Nguy’s shares were held by the man on trust, meaning as far as the seller’s solicitors were aware, the purchaser was the man via his company. Nguy’s involvement was concealed.

The purchase price for the property was $1.88m. A 10 per cent deposit was paid from Nguy's trust account, sourced from funds held for another, unconnected client.

According to documents seen by Stuff, Nguy organised the payment of the deposit.

In February 2020, loan funds of $1.32m were deposited into Nguy's trust account after a mortgage was secured, but Nguy failed to settle the purchase.

Instead, he used the funds to make 14 different payments, which included $29,836 in debts owed to two barristers, payments for renovation of a Devonport property, and about $856,000 to Melbourne lawyers to settle the purchase of an apartment for another client.

Nguy was charged with failing to hold trust money exclusively for his clients, and failing to account to those clients.

He was also charged with obstructing the Auckland Standards Committee for not allowing its inspector access to his offices, based on health reasons.

On that charge, the tribunal found Nguy’s actions amounted to misconduct and censured him.

“Putting it simply, Mr Nguy failed to help those charged with cleaning up his mess ... ” Judge Adams said.

“This was a course of behaviour that we find to have been deliberate obstruction.”