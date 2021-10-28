Serial killer Hayden Poulter dies in cell, after claims he planned to fake his death saw him recalled to prison

Hayden Poulter’s spree killings in the 90s saw him titled New Zealand’s first serial killer. His attempts at a fresh start saw him die alone in a prison cell, according to a just-released coroner’s report, which reveals Corrections’ attempts to get him seen by a counsellor failed, writes Kelly Dennett.

When a Whanganui Prison staffer found Hayden Poulter’s body on the morning of September 22, 2018, they also discovered next to him a letter to the prison’s acting senior principal Corrections officer.

In it, Poulter apologised, “for the trouble I have caused” and issued instructions – to pass on a letter and a cheque to his lawyer, with further instructions for that lawyer to send money and a letter to his mother.

“A lot of people will be saying, good job he’s gone,” Poulter wrote to his mother. “No more having to worry about him.”

* Serial killer Hayden Tyrone Poulter found dead in Whanganui Prison



Coronial findings that ruled multiple murderer Poulter had died of suicide, released to Stuff, detail Corrections’ inability to get him seen by a counsellor, and claims Poulter planned to fake his death to avoid parole restrictions.

Aged 57 when he died, Hayden Poulter was serving a life sentence for the murders of two massage parlour workers, as well as the rape and murder of a 21-year-old sex worker, and the attempted murder of a fourth person, the result of an inexplicable crime spree fuelled by drugs and alcohol in central Auckland in the 90s, in which Poulter openly taunted police through a letter to a newspaper.

Poulter first raped and bludgeoned Natacha Hogan, 21, in October 1996, at a Symonds St cemetery. Hogan’s terrible killing jolted the sex worker community on nearby Karangahape Rd. Six days later Poulter wrote, bragging, to the New Zealand Herald: "I thought (the police) would have caught me by now." He wrote of killing again.

And he did.

The day after the letter landed, Poulter visited a massage parlour and booked the services of Ladda Nimphet. Midway through the appointment he stabbed Nimphet, and her boss, Herbert Norris, to death, and severely injured another worker. Poulter was caught soon after and was jailed for life. He became known as the country’s first serial killer.

After 21 years behind bars, in June 2018 Poulter was paroled for the first time, after the Parole Board believed Poulter had “sufficiently reduced his risk”. In July Poulter changed his name, to John Leon Lorenzo. Outside the wire he moved in with his sister and started a landscaping business.

He had to wait for Probation Services’ approval before he could start work, and had a lengthy list of special and standard conditions. His accommodation and work had to be approved, he was required to undertake counselling and drug and alcohol treatment, he was electronically monitored, and he wasn’t allowed to drink.

Between June and August 2018 there were no issues but by late August a concerned informant claimed to Poulter’s Manawatu probation officer that Poulter was taking drugs, and had a plan to fake his own death so that he could be free of his conditions.

Supplied Police inspect the crime scene at Cleopatra Massage Parlour, where Hayden Poulter killed two people in 1996.

According to the Coronial findings the probation officer was already concerned: she suspected he had been dishonest about losing his cellphone, his electronic monitoring raised concerns about his activities, and he apparently had possession of a fake urine sample kit. Poulter’s family no longer wanted to live with him.

The Parole Board granted a recall application, and Poulter was taken back into custody on August 27, 2018. A proper hearing – where Poulter had the chance to argue against the recall – was set down for late September.

The day of his recall Poulter was given a risk assessment where he denied he was thinking of self-harm. In a separate conversation with a Corrections officer he agreed he wanted to talk to a counsellor as he had felt “frustrated and scared on the outside, and felt he had nobody to talk to”, according to the findings.

On September 2 the officer attempted to make a referral to a private counselling provider, PACT, but struggled with the technology. A colleague helped. A week later that colleague received an automated alert that the referral was still waiting to be sent. They then received another email indicating they had duplicated their referral.

On September 4, 2018, Poulter was seen by a nurse from the district health board’s mental health addictions and intellectual disability team, in response to a separate forensic referral made because of Poulter’s previous self harm attempts. Poulter continued to deny any thoughts of self harm and the nurse decided the forensic service didn’t need to be involved, but checked the counselling referral had been made, as Poulter reconfirmed his intention to speak to someone.

But by September 22, 2018, when Poulter was found dead in his cell, his referral had not been advanced.

Ruling Poulter’s death a suicide, coroner Judge Craig Thompson said in their findings that while the Corrections officer had acted appropriately in seeking to make the referral, “it would seem that the systems and processes to effect that referral were either inadequate, not functioning, or poorly understood by staff.

“Regardless of the cause...there is no recorded action in response to the referral in the following 12 days before Mr Poulter’s death.

“Whether this was the result of (the service provider) triaging with reference to the recorded low level of risk, or some other reason, ultimately Mr Poulter was not provided with mental health counselling support.

“With the obvious benefit of hindsight, had counselling been made available to Mr Poulter in the nearly three weeks (before his death), it may have provided an opportunity to have at least discerned the extent and acuity of Mr Poulter’s distress, to reevaluate his level of risk of self-harm with more insight, and identify any need for review by the forensic mental health service.

“Beyond that, it is simply not possible to say if counselling would have ultimately changed Mr Poulter’s intention and actions.”

Judge Thompson recommended Corrections review its referral process to ensure that systems and processes were supported by adequate staff training and tech systems, and that officers were provided with adequate training and guidance in making risk assessments, and that referral time frames were clear and understood.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Pictured: Just Speak director Tania Sawicki Mead says transitioning to life outside prison is ‘extraordinarily difficult’.

Corrections said it was considering the coronial findings, “therefore we are unable to provide specific responses to the recommendations and comments made within the timeframe you have provided.” It was aware Poulter had changed his name prior to his death.

Deputy national commissioner Leigh Marsh passed on “condolences to the family of Mr Lorenzo. We acknowledge this will have been an extraordinarily distressing time for them.”

While all new and recalled prisoners were given an at-risk assessment, Corrections had asked the Suicide Prevention Advisory Group to consider the Coroner's recommendations on what further improvements could be made.

Corrections was developing a new model of care for supporting and caring for people vulnerable to self-harm or suicide. That included additional screening for self-harm, suicide and mental health, a triage process to ensure prisoners are placed where they can be supported, new multi-disciplinary intervention and support practice teams, new intervention and support units, which would replace the use of At Risk Units, and learning and development support for custodial staff to recognise, relate and respond to people in prison who are vulnerable to self-harm or suicide.

Just Speak director Tania Sawicki Mead says it’s “extraordinarily difficult” to re-adjust to life on the outside and released prisoners face financial difficulties associated with trying to find work, and battle stigma.

“There’s a huge question about whether the system supports people to have the best possible chance to lead a good life again. Historically, the parole system is much more concerned with risk assessment and people following the conditions they have sent out on, rather than the holistic sense of, helping and supporting them to rebuild their life.”

In a letter to his mother, parts of which are included in the coroner’s findings, Poulter appears to take responsibility for how his life had ended up. Poulter previously claimed that he’d been abused in foster and boys homes as a teenager. He would eventually have about 70 convictions to his name, and the coroner’s report refers to drug abuse.

“What a s..... life I have had, but it’s no-one’s fault but my own, Mum,” Poulter wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I wish I could have started over again. I was given a chance, but I blew it. Story of my life, I suppose.”

