Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

A police officer was injured in an alleged attack in Amberley on Sunday. (File photo)

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in north Canterbury.

A police spokesman said the man was arrested in Rangiora on Tuesday over the alleged assault in Amberley on Sunday.

The man was charged with failing to stop for police, aggravated wounding, offering to supply methamphetamine, and dangerous driving, he said.

The nature and extent of the police officer’s injuries were not known, but they were recovering at home and were being supported, he said. He thanked a member of the public who assisted the injured officer.

The accused was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police can make no further comment,” the spokesman said.