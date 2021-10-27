Second man charged with murder after 19-year-old died at Middlemore Hospital

Misiona Talafu Petelo arrived at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries on October 16. (File photo)

A second man has been charged with murdering a teen who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a shooting incident which occurred earlier on Massey Rd in Māngere on October 16.

Police previously said Petelo arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle about 8.30pm and died shortly after arriving.

Last week, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after turning himself into police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said police had continued to investigate Petelo's death and this resulted in the arrest of a second man on Wednesday, also aged 31.

The pair had now been jointly charged with Petelo’s murder, Tiernan said.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, Tiernan said.

The second man is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday. The other man was remanded in custody last week and will next appear at the High Court in November.