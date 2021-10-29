Former Corrections officer's murder trial brought forward by six months

David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

The trial for a man accused of murdering his childhood friend has been brought forward by six months.

Concerns were expressed in July when David Charles Benbow’s trial was put off to February 13, 2023, meaning he would have spent 3.5 years in custody before trial, after his arrest in September 2019.

Benbow, a former Corrections officer, is accused of murdering Michael Craig McGrath, a builder who vanished from his Halswell home on May 21, 2017, leaving behind his car and his bicycle.

Stuff David Benbow appears via AVL in the High Court at Christchurch. He is accused of murdering his friend Michael McGrath.

His body has never been found despite intensive police searches.

READ MORE:

* Concerns over murder trial being moved to 2023 while accused remains behind bars

* Man accused of murdering friend faces 3.5 years in jail before 2023 trial

* New trial date for man accused of murdering childhood friend



At a pre-trial call-over in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday, Justice Cameron Mander set the new trial date of August 1, 2022.

Benbow applied for bail in the High Court at Christchurch, but this was refused in February 2020. He then appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal, but his application was once again dismissed.

Benbow has now been assessed for possible release on electronically monitored bail and the hearing will take place in the High Court on Monday.