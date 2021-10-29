Taranaki man slashes brother's throat with broken bottle, court hears

Matthew Roy Terrill was sentenced to home detention when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

Drunk and angry, a South Taranaki man grabbed a beer bottle, smashed it on the road and then used the broken end to slash his brother’s throat.

But Matthew Roy Terrill didn’t stop there. The 37-year-old then sliced his brother’s back before the two fell to the ground in a struggle.

The victim was taken to Hāwera Hospital where he received stitches to the lacerations, it was heard in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

In the lead up to the 1am incident on December 11, Terrill was at his brother’s Hāwera address where the two were drinking alcohol together.

Terrill took exception to his sister-in-law later asking him to leave the home, and he and the woman began to argue and physically grapple.

The brother stepped-in to separate the pair and demanded that Terrill leave.

He heeded the request, leaving the address in his vehicle but returned shortly after.

When he arrived back, he was again asked to leave. He then smashed the bottle he was holding and lunging at his brother with it.

Following the incident, and while the ambulance was making its way to the scene, Terrill left again.

Shortly after, he crashed his vehicle through a fence on Ohangai Rd.

In court, defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson argued for a sentence of community detention.

Terrill has been seeing a psychologist and acknowledged he had an issue with alcohol, Laurenson said.

“I don’t believe Mr Terrill is a danger to anyone.”

Crown prosecutor Laura Blencowe said home detention was the appropriate outcome.

“We can’t get past the seriousness of what has occurred.”

Judge Tony Greig said the pre-sentence report was encouraging, and recommended home detention.

“It said Mr Terrill's risk of reoffending in the same manner is assessed as moderate but that would be lower if he remains abstinent from alcohol.”

Terrill has been unemployed for three years and is wanting to get back into work.

“I think that would do you good,” Judge Greig said.

On an admitted charge of wounding with intent to injure, Terrill was sentenced to eight months’ home detention to be served at an address in Eltham.